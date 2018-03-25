Photo show unveils world of wild insects

ISLAMABAD, March 25 (APP):An exhibition of photographs by Nadia Abbasi unveiled the world of wild insects on Sunday at a local art gallery.

The photographic exhibition was inaugurated by renowned Photographer Azhar Hafeez as guest of honour.

The exhibition beautifully highlighted the diverse aspects of life of wild insects. Visitors greatly appreciated the work.

Muhammad Sajjad, owner of Nuqta Studio, while talking to media highly appreciated the efforts of the photographic talent of Nadia Abbasi.

Syeda Nadia Raza, a social activist and artist, also appreciated the quality of work produced and said photographs were reflecting a powerful image of world of wild insects and also showed the beauty of world.

Malik Saqib Mahmood, a visitor, also lauded the work of Nadia and termed the exhibition as unique and striking.