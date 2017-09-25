PHF to host Professional Hockey League in April next year

ISLAMABAD, Sep 25 (APP): Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) is

all geared-up to host the inaugural edition of country’s

Professional League (PHL) in April next year.

Talking to APP, PHF Shahbaz Ahmad Senior said the franchise-

based league will be played from April 24, 2018. “The matches of the

league will be held in four cities including Karachi, Lahore, Gojra

and Faisalabad,” he said.

He said six franchises would play in the first edition of the

league. “Each franchise would have three to four players in the

team,” he said. Shahbaz said players from Australia, Argentina and other foreign countries would be participating in the league.

“Besides providing financial support to us (PHF), the league

will prove a landmark in regaining lost glory of the national game.

We are sure it will help rebuild our supremacy in the game

internationally,” he said.

Speaking about the team’s chances in the Hockey Asia Cup to

take place in Dhaka, Bangladesh from October 11, Shahbaz said he

expects Pakistan team to reach the final of the mega event. “Asia

Cup would give players exposure and confidence,” he said.

He said next year the national team would also be sent on

tours to Australia and Europe to prepare for next year’s World Cup

to be staged in India.

“During recent meetings with International Hockey Federation

(FIH) President Narinder Batra in Dubai, we made it clear that

Pakistan team should be given fool-proof security and easy visas

processing for the World Cup in India,” he said.

He said we will also apply for visas before time and would see

that all formalities are fulfilled timely.