PHF names ten goalkeepers for training camp

LAHORE, July 20 (APP): Pakistan Hockey Federation on Thursday announced the names of ten goalkeepers for attending a training camp from July 22 at Karachi’s Abdul Sattar Edhi hockey stadium.

“The camp is a part of the PHF effort to lay special emphasis on the grooming of goalkeepers on modern scientific lines”, said a spokesman of the PHF here.

Former Pakistan captain Nasir Ahmad (PIA) will impart coaching instructions to the camp trainees.

Following will attend, Mazhar Abbas, NBP , Amjad Ali, SSGC, Waleed Akhtar,Bannu, Yasir, KPK, Hafiz Umair Ali, SNGPL, Ali Raza, NBP, Muneeb-ur-Rehman, SSGC, Roman Khan, KPK, Adil Rao, Punjab and Ali Haider, PIA.