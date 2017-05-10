PHF names Pak White team to play match against Pak seniors

LAHORE, May 10 (APP): Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Wednesday

announced the Pakistan Whites team to play a three match series against Pakistan National team in various cities from May 11.

“The team comprises talented upcoming players who have the potential to

get a place in the Pakistan senior team in due course of time,” said a spokesman for PHF while talking to APP here.

He said the series will help in shortlisting players for their further

grooming.

Pak White team: (Goalkeepers), Waleed Akhtar & Munib-ur-Rahman.

(Fullbacks), Kashif Shah (captain), Mubashir Ali, Asad Aziz & Sohail Manzoor.

(Halfbacks), Taimoor Malik, M Qasim, Ghazanfar Ali & Faizan Jonty.

(Forwards), Shan Irshad, Awiasur Rahman, Khizar Akhtar, Rana Sohail Riaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Bilal Qadir, Kareem Khan, Saran bin Qamar, Zeeshan Bukhari, Salman Razzaq, Umar Hamdi & Nohaiz Malik.

The series will be played from May 11 in Lahore. The second match will

be played on May 13 at Mardan and the third on May 16 at Okara.