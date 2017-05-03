PHF names Glasgow as venue for FIH’s League

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (APP): The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has finalized Glasgow as venue for International Hockey Federation (FIH) Home and Away League which is expected to be staged in 2019.

Talking to APP, PHF Secretary Shahbaz Ahmed Sr. said PHF wants

Pakistan to be a part of the league as to improve the sport in the

country. “We have also informed FIH about the move,” he said.

“FIH league would provide opportunities for Pakistan players to compete with international players and groom their skills in European conditions,” he said.

He said all international countries including Australia, Germany, USA, Argentina, Belgium, England, India, Ireland, Japan, Korea, Netherlands, New Zealand, South Africa, Spain, China, Italy and Malaysia are interested in becoming part of the FIH League alongside Pakistan.

“This league would help revive hockey in Pakistan. We won’t improve a lot without competing with European teams and this league will give us that opportunity,” he said.