PHF names 48 women players for training camp

LAHORE, Sep 27 (APP): Pakistan Hockey Federation has announced 48

probables for attending the national camp for the Women’s Asian Challenge to be held at Bandar Seri Bagawan, Brunei from October 22-29.

“The camp will commence from October 2 here at the national hockey

stadium and the trials for the final selection of the team will be held on three days from October 7-9”, said a spokesman of the PHF on Wednesday.

The following players have been asked to attend,

(Goal Keepers):

Rizwana Yasmin (WAPDA), Syeda Sadia (Railways), Rushna Khan (Punjab), Sana Amanat (Army),

Iqbal Joyan (Sindh), Ayesha Qamar (KPK)

(Fullbacks)

Ishrat Abbas (WAPDA), Taskeen Kausar (Army), Rimsha Ilyas (Railways), Amna Ghaffar (Railways),

Kainat Zulfiqar (Punjab), Marina Anwar (WAPDA), Asma Khan (Islamabad), Khansa (Islamabad),

Hira Fatima (Balochistan), Adeeba (Army)

(Half Backs)

Nafeesa Anwar (WAPDA), Ibra Sheikh (WAPDA), Zakia Nawaz (WAPDA), Iqra Javed (WAPDA),

Fozia Naz (Railways), Zaib-un-Nisa (Railways), Nida Asghar (Punjab), Tabarka Tariq (Punjab), Sonia (Balochistan), Shahida Raza (Army), Saira Cheema (Army), Sana Naz (Army)

(Forwards)

Hina Pervaiz (WAPDA), Ambreen Arshad (WAPDA), Hamra Latif (WAPDA), Kalsoom Shahzadi (WAPDA), Maria Sabir (WAPDA), Afshan Noreen (WAPDA), Sahil Malik (Army), Kalsoom Munir (Railways), Sahrish Waheed (Railways), Saira Ashraf (Railways), Areeba Sarwar (Punjab), Faiqa Riaz (Punjab), Haseena (KPK), Batool Kazim (Sindh), Iqra (Sindh), Momal (Sindh), Ayesha (Army),

Mah Jabeen (Army), Muneeba (Army) & Fozia (Army)

(Officials and umpires)

Col (R) Ahmed Nawaz (Manager), Saeed Khan (Head Coach), Mohammad Pervaiz (Assistant Coach), Abbas Ali (Assistant Coach), Yasir Kursheed (Umpire) and Nageen Babar (Umpire).