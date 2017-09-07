PHF names 37 players for forming teams

LAHORE, Sep 7 (APP)- Pakistan Hockey Federation on Thursday announced

the names of thirty seven U19 hockey players for attending one day camp at Abdul Sattar Edhi hockey stadium.

“In all six teams will be formed out of these probables to compete in a

5- A side tournament scheduled at the Olympian Islahuddin- Dr Shah Hockey Academy, Karachi, from September 13-19”, said a spokesman of the PHF here. Former Olympian , Kamran Ashraf has been assigned the task to form the teams.

He said the players were selected and shortlisted after a series of

trials held recently across the country.

Following are the names of players, Goalkeepers & Full Backs:

Aun Ali, Abdul Rehman, Maseeh, Rao Adil, Zubair, Ali Anwar, Sher Mohammad, Faizan Sami, Muhammad Ahmar, Sunil Mehmood, Ammar Ali & Abid Bhatti

Half Backs: Danish, Farhan, Mohib, Ibrahim, Rehan Butt, Umer Bilal,

Junaid Rasool, Nadeem Razzaq, Zeeshan Ali & Waqas Ahmed

Forwards: Mohsin Khan, Hasan, Roman, Mohammad Abid, Mohammad Saqlain,

Abdullah, Rana Waheed, Zain-ul-Abdin, Ilyas,

Fazeel Khan, Haris, Essa Khan, Mohammad Umar, Arshad Liaquat & Dawood Niaz