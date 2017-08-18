PHF names 30 players for development squad

LAHORE, Aug 18 (APP): Pakistan Hockey Federation on Friday
announced the names of thirty (30) players for attending a
training camp here from August 20 for the build-up of the
Pakistan development team for the tour of Oman from Sept 7.
Pak team will play five test match series in Muscat from
Sept 9 to 15, said a spokesman for the PHF here. The players
have been asked to report to the camp commandant, former
Pakistan captain, Muhammad Usman.
Following will attend:
(Goalkeeper), Hafiz Ali Umair, SNGPL, Ali, NBP, Umer Zaman, HEC.
(Full backs), Asad Aziz, Navy, Shah Faisal Shah, SNGPL, Qazi Asfand
Yar, FFCL, Zahid-Ullah, PAF, Mubashar Ali, NBP, Sohail Manzoor, SSGC.
(Halves), Faizan, NBP, Tazeem-ul-Hassan, FFCL, Ali Raza, SNGPL,
Mohammad Usman, – Railway, Taimoor Malik, FFCL, Usman Tanveer, SNGPL.
(Forwards) Mohsin, Navy, Rana Suhail Riaz, SSGC, Sami-Ullah, PAF,
Mohammad Naveed, NBP, Muhammad Rizwan , SSGC, Awais-ur-Rehman, FFCL, Mohammad Umar Hamdi, WAPDA, Muhammad Amir, NBP, Akbar Ali, Navy, Abdul Jabbar, Army, Shajeeh Ahmed, FFCL, Shan Irshad, NBP, Mohammad Atiq
Arshad, NBP Mohammad Ayub Ali, NBP and Kareem Khan, WADPA.
