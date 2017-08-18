PHF names 30 players for development squad

LAHORE, Aug 18 (APP): Pakistan Hockey Federation on Friday

announced the names of thirty (30) players for attending a

training camp here from August 20 for the build-up of the

Pakistan development team for the tour of Oman from Sept 7.

Pak team will play five test match series in Muscat from

Sept 9 to 15, said a spokesman for the PHF here. The players

have been asked to report to the camp commandant, former

Pakistan captain, Muhammad Usman.

Following will attend:

(Goalkeeper), Hafiz Ali Umair, SNGPL, Ali, NBP, Umer Zaman, HEC.

(Full backs), Asad Aziz, Navy, Shah Faisal Shah, SNGPL, Qazi Asfand

Yar, FFCL, Zahid-Ullah, PAF, Mubashar Ali, NBP, Sohail Manzoor, SSGC.

(Halves), Faizan, NBP, Tazeem-ul-Hassan, FFCL, Ali Raza, SNGPL,

Mohammad Usman, – Railway, Taimoor Malik, FFCL, Usman Tanveer, SNGPL.

(Forwards) Mohsin, Navy, Rana Suhail Riaz, SSGC, Sami-Ullah, PAF,

Mohammad Naveed, NBP, Muhammad Rizwan , SSGC, Awais-ur-Rehman, FFCL, Mohammad Umar Hamdi, WAPDA, Muhammad Amir, NBP, Akbar Ali, Navy, Abdul Jabbar, Army, Shajeeh Ahmed, FFCL, Shan Irshad, NBP, Mohammad Atiq

Arshad, NBP Mohammad Ayub Ali, NBP and Kareem Khan, WADPA.