PHF makes slight change in hockey trials

LAHORE, July 26 (APP)- Pakistan Hockey Federation has made a slight

change in the hockey trials for the selection of probables for forming national junior team.

“Mardan was the original centre for the boys from KPK & Islamabad,

however, due to the unsatisfactory condition of the ground, the trials

have now been shifted to Bannu. The new dates for the trials are

July 29 & 30”, said a spokesman of the PHF here on Wednesday.

Bannu’s local hockey association will make the necessary arrangements,

he said.

The trials at the other two venues, Lahore (for boys from Punjab)

and Karachi (for boys from Sind & Balochistan), will be conducted

as per the original schedule, July 27 & 28, he added.