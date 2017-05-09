PHF laud AHF for making peace

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (APP): Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has lauded Asian Hockey Federation’s (AHF) effort in making peace between both national bodies governing the game in Pakistan and India.

It may be mentioned here that Pakistan and India occasionally meet on the hockey pitch during events conducted directly by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) and AHF, but India’s national federation has taken a stand that it would not send the team to any other invitational tournament where Pakistan are invited.

Therefore in a bid to improve the game between Pakistan and India, AHF was making some constructive efforts. AHF’s chief executive Tayyab Ikram had said that they are trying to bring Pakistan and India together and eliminate those disputes.

Talking to APP, PHF Secretary said it is a good step taken by AHF as both the two nations are very important for the game.

“The brawl between both the federations can harm the game in Asia,” he said.