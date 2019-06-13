LAHORE, Jun 13 (APP):High powered inquiry committee of Pakistan Hockey Federation will meet on June 15 to probe into the affairs of Karachi hockey association at Karachi’s Abdul Sattar Edhi stadium.

The Inquiry Committee has been setup to resolve controversy is raging in the KHA regarding the bonafide of the office bearers of the body, said a spokesman of the PHF here on Thursday.

The committee comprised the following, Lt Col (Retd) Muhammad Asif Naz Khokhar ,Convener, Amjad Pervaiz Satti, Ajmal Khan Lodhi, Muhammad Danish Kaleem (members).