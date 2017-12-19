PHF includes Farhat and Qasim in national selection committee

LAHORE, Dec 19 (APP):Pakistan Hockey Federation on Tuesday

inducted Farhat Khan and Qasim Khan into the National Selection

Committee.

Farhat has resigned as the coach of the national hockey team

after team’s poor performance in Asia Cup two months ago. Qasim

was also part of the national selection committee which selected

the team which took part in the World Hockey League held in

England last summer. After teams shameful defeat in the League,

PHF dissolved the selection committee.

Former Pakistan captain and celebrated centre forward Hassan

Sardar heads the committee whose two other members are Ayaz Mahmood

and Mussadiq Hussain are the other two members.