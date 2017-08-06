PHF drops 13 players from camp

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (APP): Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF)

Sunday dropped 13 players from the ongoing training camp here

at Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium due to physical fitness.

The camp for the national hockey team for the Asia Cup

scheduled to be held in October in Bangladesh is in progress here

at Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium, said a press release issued here.

The camp management dropped 13 players from the camp as

they could not attain the minimum standard of the physical fitness as

per the report of the physical trainer Nasrullah.

The players dropped include Muhammad Ateeq (full back), Qazi

Asfandyar, Zeeshan Bukhari, Sohail Manzoor, Kashif Ali, Faisal

Rasheed, Asad Aziz, Awaisur Rehman, Faraz, Usman, Nadeem, Ali Akbar

and Mohsin Sabir.