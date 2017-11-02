PHF delegation calls on interior minister, thanks for PHL NOC

ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (APP):ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (APP):A delegation of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Thursday called on Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal and thanked him for issuing no objection certificate for Pakistan Hockey League (PHL), scheduled to be held in April ,next year.

The world’s top players around the world would chip in the first edition of the PHL.

The interior minister expressed the hope that the holding of PHL would help promote sports in the country.

He said that the league would also help portray the soft image of the country.

He said the steps taken by the government had improved law and order, which had also put positive impacts on the country’s economy.

President Pakistan Hockey Federation Brig Khokhar and Secretary PHF Shahbaz senior were also a part of the delegation in the meeting.