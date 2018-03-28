PHF changes venue of national hockey camp

LAHORE, Mar 28 (APP):The national hockey camp for the Youth
Olympics qualifiers, originally scheduled to be held in Islamabad
and Rawalpindi will now be conducted at the Abdul Sattar Edhi
hockey stadium in Karachi from April 1st.
“The change has been necessitated due to the traveling
distance involved between players’ accommodation in Islamabad
and the training venue, Shahnaz Sheikh hockey stadium in Rawalpindi”,
said a spokeswoman of the Pakistan Hockey Federation here on
Wednesday.
PHF has already announced the names of 51 players for the
initial phase of the camp, he said
“Now, the players would reside and train at the same place,
Karachi’s Abdul Sattar Edhi hockey stadium”, he said adding “The
rooms here have been recently renovated and have good air
conditioning facilities as well”.
The probables have been directed to report to Kamran Ashraf,
the coach of the national junior team. The Asian hockey qualifiers
for the Youth Olympics are to be held in Bangkok, Thailand from
April 25-29.
The top two teams from these qualifiers will represent Asia
at the Youth Olympics to be held in Argentina later this year.
