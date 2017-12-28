PHF calls five more female hockey players for training camp

LAHORE, Dec 28 (APP):Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has called five more female players in addition to twenty-seven already named for training camp for the Asian Games qualifier, to be held from January 12 in Bangkok, Thailand.

The players, who are asked to join the camp are: Afshan

Noreen (Wapda), Saira Cheema (Army), Saeeda (Wapda), Batool

Kazim (Sindh) and Tehmina (Railways), said a spokesman for the

PHF, here on Thursday.

The training camp will start from Dec 30 at the National

Hockey Stadium.

All the probables have been asked to bring departmental NOC,

Passport (6 months validity), 10 photographs, playing kit (colour

& white) and playing gear, CNIC copy or original ‘B’ Form, copy of matriculation certificate, copies of parents’ CNIC, he added.