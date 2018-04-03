Phenomenon reduction in violence in Balochistan: DG ISPR

ISLAMABAD, Apr 03 (APP):Director General of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor said on Tuesday there was a phenomenon reduction in violence in Quetta and the entire province of Balochistan.

Talking to a private TV channel, he said that the situation had improved a lot in Balochistan as the security agencies were playing an effective role in restoration of peace in Quetta and other parts of the province.

Talking about the situation in Swat, he said peace had been restored in the area. He said in 2008 Pakistan Army had to launch Operation Rah-e-Rast in Sawat under Article 245 as asked by the government. There is peace, tourism and big fruit markets in Swat, he said adding that the situation of settled areas had been changed and improved.

Army only arrests suspicious persons and after thorough interrogation if someone is not found guilty he is released, he said.

To a question he said in 2016 there were around 55 check posts in Swat but that number had been decreased and at present there were only six check posts.

Replying to another question he said Pakistan had established peace on its side of the Pak-Afghan border. He said Pakistan was contributing and supporting the peace process in Afghanistan.

Asif Ghafoor said that American Principal Deputy Secretary had held meeting with Army Chief in which, they had discussed the security matters regarding Afghanistan and Pakistan.

To a question about Bajwa doctrine, he said that in a recent press conference he had already explained that Army had not issued any written or policy document on that. He said that it (Bajwa doctrine) had nothing to do with the 18th amendment and was related to the security aspect only and taking Pakistan towards peace.

He said that Parliament was the supreme and introducing or reviewing an amendment was its prerogative. He said that there was nothing good then empowering the provinces but if the 18th amendment could be further improved for capacity building then it should be done.

To another query whether the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi should be arrested, he said that if the court had ordered to do so then it was the duty of the government to implement that.

Director General ISPR said that Kashmiris had been struggling for their right to freedom for the last 70 years and their movement was not terrorism. Referring towards the horrendous Shopian killings, he said that the entire world had seen what had happened there. He said that Pakistan was providing diplomatic support to Kashmiris adding that the Kashmiris should be given their right to self-determination.

To a question for bringing Tehreek-e-Taliban Afghnistan (TTA) on negotiation table, he said that Pakistan Army had never said that it had influence on them (TTA). There is a set of environment inside Afghanistan and they would have to be brought for talks within that environment.