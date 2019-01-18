RAWALPINDI, Jan 18 (APP):Federal Minister for Railway Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday said that pharmacies would be setup at all railway stations while availability of doctors be also ensured.
Talking to media here at the Rawalpindi Railway Station,he said
that the pharmacies would operate round the clock 7 days a week and doctors would also present there to provide best health facilities to people in case of emergencies travelling by train.
Pharmacies to be setup at railway stations: Sheikh Rashid
RAWALPINDI, Jan 18 (APP):Federal Minister for Railway Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday said that pharmacies would be setup at all railway stations while availability of doctors be also ensured.