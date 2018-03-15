LAHORE, Mar 15 (APP):The 3rd PGF Ladies Amateur Golf Championship 2018 will tee off tomorrow, Friday at the Islamabad Golf Course.

This will be third time that Pakistan’s exclusive ladies golf championship at the National level is being conducted through the efforts of energetic and enterprising ladies like Zeenat Ayesha ,Dr Asma Shami and Yasmin Mubarik, said the information made available here on Thursday.

Tournament Director for this Championship is Zeenat Ayesha who will be responsible for organizing the event on behalf of Pakistan Golf Federation(PGF).Zeenat Ayesha is passionate about development of ladies golf and is a member of the Executive Committee of the Pakistan Golf Federation. Talking about this championship Zeenat stated that” it was an honor for the lady golfers and the Organizing Team to be associated with the holding of an international ladies event”.She further expressed gratitude to the lady golfers from Bangla Desh and Thailand who accepted the invitation and willingly came over to participate in this national event.

In this connection it would be pertinent to highlight that Pakistani Women Golfers for long had cherished a dream of holding an exclusive ladies only golf championship and it was through the strenuous efforts of three ladies ,Dr Asma Shami,Yasmin Mubarik and Tahira Raza that the 1st such event was held in March 2016 at Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course.The 2nd one was held at Karachi Golf Club in March 2017 and now one finds the 3rd one ready to launch itself with an international flavor,helped by Lt Gen Hilal ,President of Pakistan Golf Federation.

As for the 3rd Ladies Amateur Golf Championship,over the past two days there was intense activity at the Islamabad Golf Course and apparent was the atmosphere of great excitement and jovial festivity as the participating ladies from Bangla Desh ,Thailand and those from Karachi,Peshawar,Rawalpindi,Islamabad and Lahore and were ardently involved in honing their skills in the pre tournament practice rounds.As for the championship which commences today ,the event will be conducted in six separate categories which include three prime ones Gold(handicap 0-15),Silver (handicap 16-24), and Bronze (Handicap 25-36) and three others .These three others will cover an event for girls falling in age bracket 10 to 15 years ,an event for SeniorLadies,Invitees and then there is a team match to be contested between Karachi,Lahore,Islamabad/Rawalpindi Zones which runs concurrently with the main championship.

Form of play will be 54 holes for the participants in Gold Category to be contested on 16,17 and 18 March.Competitors vying for honors in Silver and Bronze categories will compete over 36 holes on 17th and 18th March.For the girls it will be a nine holes match on 17th March and the Invitees compete over 18 holes on 18th March.

A special and attractive feature of this event are the hole in one prizes.And the first player in each category to score a hole in one will be given a special prize.

The gross winner in the Gold category will be declared the Best Lady Golfer of the Championship. Strong contenders for this title are Sarunachana Rattanasin(Thailand),Tantita Aungusee Wong (Thailand),Sonya Akhter (Bangla Desh),Humera Khalid(Karachi Golf Club),Rimsha Ijaz (Defence Raya),Tahira Nazir(Rawalpindi),Zaib un Nisa (Royal Palm),Parkha Ijaz (Defence Raya) and Ghazala Yasmin(Garrison Club).

This is the first time that an international flavor has been added to this championship with competitors from Bangla Desh and Thailand taking part and this is after a long lapse of a decade.

A grand event managed by the ladies only and likely to yield talented lady golfers.