PFUJ to honour families of journalists killed in line of duty

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (APP): Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) is holding a special function on Thursday at National Press Club to honour the families of journalists who lost their lives in the line of duty.

This is the first initiative by the PFUJ to help the most distressed families of the martyred journalists, says a press release.

This humble monetary contribution to the first batch of martyred journalists is because of the 15000 Euro donation given by veteran journalist Hamid Mir. Hamid Mir received this 15000 Euro reward when he was conferred the Most Resilient Journalist Award by the Free Press Unlimited, Netherlands.

The compensation is a recognition by the PFUJ of services rendered by martyred journalists.

PFUJ is also in the process of setting up a permanent benevolent fund in future for the families of deceased colleagues.

President PFUJ Afzal Butt, Secretary General Ayub Jan Sarhandi, President NPC Shakeel Anjum, Secretary Imran Yaqoub Dhillon, Acting President RIUJ Nasir Hashmi, General Secretary Ali Raza Alvi requested the journalists of twin cities to attend the event.