PFI prepares cost & time efficient Solar Kiln for wood seasoning

PESHAWAR, July 18 (APP): Pakistan Forest Institute (PFI) has

prepared a state-of-the-art cost and time efficient Solar Kiln (SK)

which will help promote country’s furniture industry.

The experimented facility is climate friendly and would help in drying

up of different sizes and types of timber, reducing cost and time applied in the traditional mechanisms.

Ghulam Mustafa Nasir, PFI Director Forests’ Products told APP that

it was like a Kiln Green House (KGH), which was very useful for seasoning lumber of different types and sizes in an efficient way.

Keeping in view the immense importance of SK for the industry, he

suggested its expension to the entire country for which PFI was ready to impart practical training.

Eleborating technical details of its functioning he said, the internal

temperature in SK would reach upto 70 degree centigrade in summer, 15 to 20 percent more from external temperature which would help early drying of the timber.

He said Pakistan was blessed with plenty of sunlight available

throughout the year and it must be utilized for the benifits of the people.

This technology, he said, due to automated system would also help

improve the quality of the seasoned wood.

Musafta said solar kilns of different sizes can be prepared as per

specific needs and requirements of the small or large industrial units for which his institute was ready to provide any assistance as and when required.

“The facility is capable to dry wood sleepers with one inch thickness in

10 to 12 days and 20 to 25 days are required for two inches “, he informed.

The technology was very useful especially in the monsoon seasons and

areas to protect the timber from fungus and termites’ attacks.

PFI is a public sector organization of KP, provides training to Forest

graduates selected from different provinces, besides conducting research work in diversified fields.