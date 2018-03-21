PFC delegation leaves for Turkey on 3-day visit to explore investment avenues

ISLAMABAD, Mar 21 (APP):A delegation of the Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Wednesday left for Turkey on 3-day visit to further explore new investment avenues by sharing their vision, expertise for the formulation of future policies, economic studies and project-specific reports in addition to promotional efforts.

In a statement PFC Chief Mian Kashif Ashfaq said the delegation will have an in-depth discussion with their counterparts in Turkey.

He noted that bilateral trade between Pakistan and Turkey had declined during the last few years and emphasized the need to enhance it. Therefore, he stressed the need for joint ventures for enhancing bilateral trade and said soon there would be improvement in that regard.

The PFC is focusing on marketing activities in key foreign markets mainly United States, Japan, European Union, and the Gulf region. He said Turkey can provide huge opportunities to Pakistani exporters to market their products including handmade furniture in European markets in collaboration with Turkish companies.

Regarding furniture, he said that Turkish firms are manufacturing costly and high quality machine-made furniture for the European consumers.

He said in Pakistan most of the furniture is hand-made but still it is cheap and could be marketed in EU countries at a high price. In this connection, Turkish firms could also play a major role in facilitating Pakistani manufacturers to have direct access to the potential customers.

He said that Pakistan-Turkey relationship is unparalleled in inter-state relations. He said that the special ties have flourished due to successive generations of leaders in the two countries.

The PFC chief executive added that participation in international shows should be deemed imperative for furniture exports. He accentuated that the establishment of joint ventures with Turkey for the provision of required machinery can encourage the quality of Pakistan’s furniture products and brings them at par with international standard.

He also said the PFC will invite Turkish furniture producers to participate in forthcoming 3-day 10th mega “Interior Pakistan” furniture exhibitions in Pakistan starting from next month.