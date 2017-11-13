PFC constitute committee for holding 9th mega Interiors Pakistan Expo

ISLAMABAD, Nov 13 (APP):Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Monday constituted a high level committee for co-ordination and arrangements for holding a 9th 3-day mega Interiors Pakistan Exhibition in a befitting manners at the Expo Centre here from December 15 to attract foreign investors and promote the local furniture industry.

The announcement was made here today at a meeting of PFC board of directors chaired by its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mian Kashif Ashfaq. He was briefed about the exhibition by its Secretary Hamid Mahmood,” says a press release issued here.

He said there is great potential in Pakistan’s local furniture industry but it is not being taken care by the government and concerned departments. He urged the government to establish greater liaison with this sector to fully understand the market conditions and requirements of the industry needs to protect, develop and promote.

He said the government should also provide more visible support to furniture business in terms of simple and easily obtainable grants for exhibiting and travelling to trade shows and promoting Pak export as a success globally.

He suggested that a programme for developing and promoting the furniture sector both in rural and urban areas could be feasible, and also stressed upon urgent need for implementing modern techniques which not only enhance productivity, develop skills of labourers and meet requirements of local and global markets.

He praised the furniture carving industry of Chiniot, Gujrat and Gojra and said that it requires the government’s support in order to get promoted internationally. “Rs4 billion worth of furniture is imported but unfortunately, exports remain at Rs0.7 billion, which clearly shows the condition of the local furniture industry,” said Ashfaq, while stressing the need to promote local industry.

Mian Kashif said they expects that more than 50 leading companies and interior designers will display their products while as many as 200,000 to 250,000 people to visit this mega exhibition. Interior’s Pakistan is a step towards initiating international trade exhibitions and also to enhance the possibility to participate in international exhibitions as a collaborative industry from Pakistan. The Pakistan furniture industry has a great potential in future and the council predicts that the increased exposure through Interiors Pakistan will highlight the skill and talent in the country, he added.

He mentioned that a special discount on all brands will be offered at the exhibition.

PFC Secretary Hamid Mehmood who will also head the committee informed the meeting if local manufacturers are given training and skill by the government, there is a chance that they can capture the international market and that too in a sizeable manner if such exhibitions are also conducted in other cities of the world especially the Gulf. “We, therefore, urge the government to announce a comprehensive incentive package for furniture manufacturers and help them showcase their products abroad,” he concluded. Adnan Afzal, marketing manager PFC, is assigned special task of co-ordination in this regard.