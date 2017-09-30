Petroleum Prices for October announced

ISLAMABAD, Sept 30 (APP): The Government Thursday announced the

prices of petroleum products for the period starting from October 1,

2017 until midnight on October 31, 2017.

On the basis of the prevailing prices in the international

market, OGRA recommended an increase of Rs. 2.35/Litre in the price

of MS 92 RON Petrol, increase of Rs. 2.17/Litre in the price of High

Speed Diesel (HSD),increase of Rs. 19.32/Litre in the price of

Kerosene Oil, and increase of Rs. 14.09/Litre in the price of Light

Diesel Oil (LDO), with effect from October 1, 2017.

After considering the proposal of OGRA, Prime Minister

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has decided that the prices of HSD, MS 92 RON

Petrol and LDO will be increased by Rs. 2.00/Litre each, while the

price of Kerosene Oil will be increased by Rs. 4.00/Litre, with

effect from October 1, 2017 until midnight on October 31, 2017.

As a result, the new prices of MS 92 RON Petrol will be Rs. 73.50 per

Litre; High Speed Diesel (HSD) price will be Rs. 79.40 per

Litre, Light Diesel Oil (LDO) price will be Rs. 46.00 per Litre while

price of Kerosene Oil will be Rs. 48.00[ per Litre.