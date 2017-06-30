Petroleum Ministry to execute Rs 190 mln two projects in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, June 30 (APP): Ministry of Petroleum and Natural

Resources would execute two new projects worth Rs 190 million for coal exploration and evaluation in different localities of Balochistan besides carrying out a survey for underground water in Quetta.

“Out of total Rs 190.033 million estimated cost, an amount of Rs

88.023 million has been proposed for next fiscal year to carry out two new unapproved schemes for coal exploration and evaluation in Nosham and Bahlol Areas of Balochistan, and the underground water survey,” official sources said.

Answering a question, they said the ministry would spend Rs 554.291

million, under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2017-18), to execute four ongoing and two new projects to step up exploration activities of natural resources for achieving self-reliance in the energy sector.

An amount of Rs 415.807 have been earmarked to acquire four drilling

rigs and their accessories for the Geological Survey of Pakistan.

While Rs 37.977 million would be spent on appraisal of newly

discovered coal resources in Badin and its adjoining areas of Southern Sindh.

The funds amounting to Rs 8.992 million would be utilized in

exploration and evaluation of metallic and minerals in Bela and Uthal areas of district Lasbella, Balochistan.

Similarly, Rs 3.492 million have been reserved for exploration of

Tertiary Coal in the Central Salt Range of Punjab.