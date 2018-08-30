Peshawar Zalmi to actively participate in Defence Day Initiative

LAHORE, Aug 30 (APP):Chairman,PSL Franchise Peshawar Zalmi,Javed Afridi said on Tuesday that they will fully support the Pakistan Army and Armed Forces for the Defence Day initiatives.

He said that precious sacrifices given by the armed forces for the

security of Pakistan,especially in the past few decades,

were highly valued by the nation.

“We salute the martyrs who laid down their lives for this beautiful country and on September 6 we will go to their homes and pay our respects to their families”,he added.