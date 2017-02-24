Peshawar Zalmi thrash Lahore Qalandars

ISLAMABAD, Feb 24 (APP): Peshawar Zalmi thrashed Lahore

Qalandars by 17 runs in the match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL)

played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

After winning the toss, Zalmi scored a total of 166 runs for

the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Kamran Akmal (58), Shakib Al Hasan (30), MN Samuels (17) and DJG Sammy (17 not out) played well.

For Qalandars, Yasir Shah grabbed two wickets for 19 runs

while Sohail Tanvir, Aamer Yamin and SP Narine bagged one wicket each for 39, 28 and 28 runs, respectively.

Chasing a modest total of 167 runs, Qalandars could make 149

for the loss of nine wickets in the 20 overs.

Their main scorers were Sohail Tanvir (36 not out), Cameron

Delport (32), Aamer Yamin (25), Yasir Shah (22) and Sunil Narine

(21) while none of the other players could get into the double figures.

For Peshawar Zalmi, all rounders Shakib Al Hasan and Mohammad

Hafeez claimed two wickets each for 14 and 25 runs, respectively.

Shakib Al Hasan of Peshawar Zalmi was declared Player of the match.

APP/vad/ati