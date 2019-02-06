Peshawar Zalmi, epitome of consistency at HBL PSL

LAHORE, Feb 6 (APP):The 2017 HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions Peshawar Zalmi are an epitome of consistency and in the game’s most unpredictable format,T20,Zalmi have been consistently so good that they have topped the points table on two occasions and played the final as many times in the mega event.

Zalmi were the best team at the end of the group stage in the first two HBL PSLs. In the 2016 edition, they failed to qualify for the final after losing both the Qualifier and Eliminator, but lifted the trophy in 2017 when they defeated Quetta Gladiators in the historic HBL PSL final in Lahore, according to an analysis carried out here on Wednesday.