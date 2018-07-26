Peshawar Zalmi congratulates Imran Khan on PTI victory in elections

LAHORE, July 26 (APP):Chairman Peshawar Zalmi, Javed Afridi Thursday extended his heartiest congregations to Chairman, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Imran Khan on his party’s victory in the general

elections.

“Imran rendered meritorious services to our national cricket as

captain and a quality cricketer and now he led PTI in a trend setting

way which helped it (PTI) to win the general elections of the country

and emerged as the strongest political party at the national horizon”,

he said.

“On behalf of the management of Peshawar Zalmi, we congratulate him

on the exceptional performance of his party in the General Elections

and we wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors. We hope that under his leadership, he will also focus on promoting sports especially cricket in Pakistan and the talented sportsmen of Pakistan will benefit from the steps he takes”,he added.

In 2017, Peshawar Zalmi conducted the first ever School League in collaboration with the KPK Government which was appreciated Imran Khan, as a platform to provide young students to showcase their talent, he said.