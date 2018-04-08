Peshawar wins overall trophy in Peshawar Region Male U-23 Games

PESHAWAR, Apr 08 (APP):Peshawar claimed the overall

trophy of the Peshawar Region Under-23 Male Games which concluded here at Qayyum Sports Complex on Sunday.

Peshawar claimed first position of athletics, volleyball,

hockey, badminton, table tennis, tennis, kabaddi, basketball, karate,

gymnastic, tug-of-war, squash while Nowshera took got second position while Charsadda remained at third.

Director General Sports KP Junaid Khan, known cardiac specialist

Farhat Abbas, Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah, Director Sports Aamir Zahid Shah, District Sports Officer Jamshed Baloch, Zakir Ullah, Director Finance Amjad Khan, officials, and large number of spectators were also present.

More than 600 athletes from Nowshera, Charsadda and

Peshawar took part. In the athletic event Peshawar got 52 points by taking the first position trophy, followed by Nowshera with 20 points and Charsadda with 18 points. In the 800m Peshawar’s Adnan won gold medal, followed by Muhammad Asif and Rashid of Charsadda, in 400m Bilal got gold medal, followed by Adnan

and Imran of Charsadda. In Javelin throw Shahab won gold medal, Abu Zar of Charsadda got silver medal and Paras Ahmad of Peshawar took bronze medal. In the long jump Wajid of Peshawar won gold medal, followed by Munsif of Nowshera and Bilal of Nowhsera, in the shot put Rahim won gold medal, followed by Muhammad Bilal and Bismillah Jan.

In the basketball event played at PSB Coaching Center

Peshawar defeated Charsadda in a thrilling final by 84-82. Both Peshawar and Charsadda played well and gave a tough fight. For Peshawar Tahya, Furqan,

Wahab, and Faisal played well and contributed most of the points.

In the hockey event Peshawar defeated Nowshera by 5-3 in

the final before recording victory against Charsadda at 4-1. For Peshawar Zeeshan, Arsalan and Jibran scored one goal each while Imtiaz and Javed scored one goal each. For Nowshera Gul Rehman and Adil scored one goal each.

In the volleyball final Peshawar beat Nowshera by 25-19, 25-23 and 25-20. In the Judo Nowshera took first position, followed by

Peshawar. In the final Peshawar defeated Charsadda by 3-0, in the tug of war Peshawar beat Nowhsera in the final. In the Gymnastic event Peshawar beat Charsadda in the final. Peshawar also recorded victory against Nowshera in the final of squash. In the Table Tennis Peshawar recorded victory against Charsadda in the final at 3-0. Peshawar Adnan, Zubair Khawjah and Ibrahim beat Salman, Absar, and Shahid Saeed.

Earlier, Peshawar Region Inter-District Under-23 Male Games got under way begun in a colorful ceremony at the Peshawar Sports Complex.

Deputy Commissioner Shangla Tahfeen Haider was the chief guest during the opening ceremony of the games. DG Sports KP Junaid Khan, other government officials, office-bearers of various sports organizations and a decent number of spectators were present.

The ceremony was started from the recitation from the Holy Quran. The athletes from three districts Nowshera Charsadda and Peshawar participated in March Past.

Around 600 players from the three districts are participating in 15 different sports discipline including athletic, basketball, badminton, cricket, judo, handball, volleyball, table tennis, karate, wrestling,

lawn tennis, gymnastic, squash, hockey and tug-of-war would be held in the athletes of the three districts.

In his speech DG Sports Junaid Khan said that around 11,500 athletes from across the province are participating in first at district

and then at regional levels.

He said the Directorate General of Sports KP had provided

sports gears to the athletes and the players would also be given travel and stay allowance as well. He urged the participating players to play with high spirit and devotion, adding the winning players of the event would be given scholarships and the chance to represent the KP at national level games. He assured all out support to the players to arrange trainings and sponsor their foreign tours and arrange other related facilities for them.