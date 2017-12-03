Peshawar win 3rd KP Jujitsu Martial Arts Championship trophy

PESHAWAR, Dec 3 (APP):Peshawar clinched the trophy of the 3rd Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jujitsu Martial Arts Championship after securing 120 points, District Karak and Hazara with 55 points and 35 points remained at second and third respectively.

Former Sports Minister Syed Aqil Shah was the chief guest on this occasion. Deputy Director Nadra Muhammad Faraz Khan, Administrator Peshawar Sports Complex Syed Jaffar Shah, Secretary KP Jujitsu Association Tehsin Ullah fnrmer two times South Asian Games gold medalist Khalid Noor, coach Shah Faisal, officials, players and large number of spectators were also present during the prize distribution ceremony.

In the 50kg weight category Sher Haseeb of Dir Lower claimed gold medal by upsetting Rehan of Abbottabad in the thrilling fight and Haris of Karak and Ahmad of Mardan got bronze medals, in the 56kg weight category Khail Muhammad of Peshawar won gold medal after defeating Huzaifa of Abbottabad while Saboor Khan and Iltaf of Dir Lower took bronze medals respectively.

In the 62kg weight Aamir Khan of Peshawar won gold medal after defeating Tariq Haseeb of Karak while Sajid Ali of Dir and Umar of Peshawar got bronze medals. In the 69kg weight category Tariq Khan of Peshawar won gold medal after defeating Hamza of Dir, while Habib of Karak and Waqas of Peshawar won bronze medals, in the 77kg weight Rafaq of Peshawar won gold medal when he shocked Rais of Abbottabad in the bout final, Junaid of Peshawar and Fawad of Karak took bronze medals, in the 85kg weight Abdul Samad of Karak won gold medal, followed by Zubair of Peshawar while Abu Bakar of Mardan and Ihsan of Abbottabad got bronze medals respectively.

At the end, Syed Aqil Shah, who is also Vice President of Pakistan Olympic Association and Deputy Director NADRA Muhammad Faraz Khan gave away trophies, medals and cash prizes to the position holders. Syed Aqil Shah also appreciated KP Jujitsu Association for holding the Championship in which teams from all the seven regions took part.

Earlier, in his welcome address Secretary KP Jujitsu Association Tehsin Ullah disclosed that out of the Championship, talented players would be short-listed for the camp to be setup soon under qualified coaches. He also thanked Director General Sports KP Junaid Khan and Director General Youth Asfandyar Khan Khattak for extending all out support to the association.