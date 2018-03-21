Sports 
Peshawar scores 170 for 7 against Karachi in PSL play off

LAHORE, March 21 (APP):Peshawar Zalmi scored 170 for 7 in 16 allotted overs in the Pakistan Super League semi final
against Karachi Kings here on Wednesday at Gadaffi stadium.
The match was reduced to 16 overs a side to make up for the time lost in drying up the rain hit outfield. Karachi needs 171 to win the match and its winner will take on Islamabad United in the final on March 25 at Karachi.

