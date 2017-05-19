Peshawar Premier League T-20 Cricket under lights from first Ramzan in City

PESHAWAR, May 19 (APP): For the first time in the history of Peshawar a floodlight Peshawar Premier League Twenty20 Cricket will be starting

from the first Ramadan here at Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium.

This was stated by former international indoor cricketer Sana Ullah

while talking to the media men here at Media Center of the Qayyum Sports Complex on Friday.

Accompanied with former first class cricketer and coach of the Maazullah

Khan Academy Pervez Khan, Aziz Ullah and Imran Khan, Sana Ullah said that it is for the first time that a PPL Twenty20 Cricket will be played under the lights in the Holy month of Ramadan Ul Mubarik.

He said top 24 teams will be taking part in the PPL with white ball and

colour kits and hopefully international cricketers from other cities all across Pakistan would come and play.

The aim and objective of the event at one side is to give ample

opportunities of entertainment to the Peshawarites and on the other upcoming players would see top class players in action.

He said PPL will be portraying a soft image of Peshawar which was a key

venue earlier on for the international cricket but now Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium has been neglected even in the first class matches.

He said PPL is carrying a handsome prize money of Rs. 1 million for the

winner and Rs 0.5 million for the runners-up.

“We want to introduce good talented players through PPL-2017 and give a message of peace to the rest of the world,” a soft spoken Sana Ullah said.

He said Peshawar is famous for talented cricketers and players like

Wajahat Ullah Wasti, Younis Khan, Umar Gul, Yasir Hameed, Imran Khan Junior, Imran Khan Senior, Yasir Shah, Junaid Khan, Muhammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmad etc.

He said for the smooth conduct of the league floodlight worth Rs 4

millions would be installed well before the commencement of the PPL-2017.

Various committees comprising governing council, ground management,

umpiring, disciplinary committees have been constituted.

He said a request has already been made to the Chief Minister KP Pervez Khattak, Governor KP Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, legendries Jansher Khan, Qamar Zaman, Imran Khan to grace the occasion as guests.