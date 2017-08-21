Peshawar Mor-New Islamabad Airport Metro Bus project likely to be completed by November

ISLAMABAD, Aug 21 (APP):Construction work of 25.6 kilometer
Peshawar Mor-New Islamabad Airport Metro Bus Service is going
smoothly and it is expected that the project would be completed by
November this year, National Highway Authority (NHA) spokesman
Kashif Zaman told APP on Monday.
To ensure timely completion,he said the Rs 15 billion project
has been divided in four packages including Package I from Peshawar
Mor to NUST, Package II from NUST to GT Road, Package III from GT
Road to Motorway Interchange and Package IV from Motorway
Interchange to New airport.
He said on Package-I over 55 per cent civil works have been
completed while its electro mechanical works are at procurement
stage.As far as package II is concerned its 30 pc civil works have
been completed and electro mechanical works are at procurement
stage,he said adding that of Package III 19 per cent civil works
completed while electro mechanical works are at procurement stage.
On Package IV 72 pc progress has been achieved on civil works and
electro mechanical works are at procurement stage,he said.
The length of Package-I is 8km, length of Package- II is
3.8km, length of Package-III is 8.3km while Package-IV has 5.5 km
length.
Giving breakup of the package-wise expenditure of the project,
he said the cost of the four packages would be Rs 6.58 billion, 5.5
billion,Rs 1.38 billion and 1.63 billion respectively.
The NHA spokesman said that work on Packages-IV had started in
June last year, on Package-III in March this year and work on
Packages I and II started in April 2017.
The project will have 9 bus stations including NHA Station, G-
10 Station, Nust Station, G-1 Station, G T Road Station,Badana Kalan
Station, M-1-M2 Junction Station and Airport Station. The project
will have 12 bridges, 26 culverts and 11 underpasses.
