Peshawar Mor-New Islamabad Airport Metro Bus project likely to be completed by November

ISLAMABAD, Aug 21 (APP):Construction work of 25.6 kilometer

Peshawar Mor-New Islamabad Airport Metro Bus Service is going

smoothly and it is expected that the project would be completed by

November this year, National Highway Authority (NHA) spokesman

Kashif Zaman told APP on Monday.

To ensure timely completion,he said the Rs 15 billion project

has been divided in four packages including Package I from Peshawar

Mor to NUST, Package II from NUST to GT Road, Package III from GT

Road to Motorway Interchange and Package IV from Motorway

Interchange to New airport.

He said on Package-I over 55 per cent civil works have been

completed while its electro mechanical works are at procurement

stage.As far as package II is concerned its 30 pc civil works have

been completed and electro mechanical works are at procurement

stage,he said adding that of Package III 19 per cent civil works

completed while electro mechanical works are at procurement stage.

On Package IV 72 pc progress has been achieved on civil works and

electro mechanical works are at procurement stage,he said.

The length of Package-I is 8km, length of Package- II is

3.8km, length of Package-III is 8.3km while Package-IV has 5.5 km

length.

Giving breakup of the package-wise expenditure of the project,

he said the cost of the four packages would be Rs 6.58 billion, 5.5

billion,Rs 1.38 billion and 1.63 billion respectively.

The NHA spokesman said that work on Packages-IV had started in

June last year, on Package-III in March this year and work on

Packages I and II started in April 2017.

The project will have 9 bus stations including NHA Station, G-

10 Station, Nust Station, G-1 Station, G T Road Station,Badana Kalan

Station, M-1-M2 Junction Station and Airport Station. The project

will have 12 bridges, 26 culverts and 11 underpasses.