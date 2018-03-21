Peshawar beat Karachi by 13 runs to move in PSL final

LAHORE, Mar 21 (APP):Peshawar Zalmi beat Karachi Kings by 13 runs in the semi final of the Pakistan Super league here on Wednesday at Gadaffi stadium.

Peshawar, put into bat posted 170 for 7 in allotted 16 overs and restricted Karachi at 157 for 2 in similar number of overs.

Peshawar will take on Islamabad United in the PSL final on March 25 at Karachi.