Peshawar beat Islamabad in National T20 match

ISLAMABAD, Nov 16 (APP):Peshawar Region beat Islamabad Region by three wickets in the match of the National Twenty20 Cup 2017-18 at Pindi Stadium on Thursday.

Peshawar won the toss and invited Islamabad to bat first where they pilled up a total of 128 runs for 10 in 19.2 overs.

Hasan Ali 35 and Sarmad Bhatti 28 were the main contributors.

For Peshawar, Kashif Bhatti 2 for 22, Sohail Khan 2 for 23, Imran Khan Sr 2 for 28 and Waqas Maqsood 2 for 28 took wickets.

In reply, Peshawar Region achieved the target for the loss of seven wickets. Israrullah 56 and Fakhar Zaman 27 batted well.

For Islamabad, Muhammad Irfan 2 for 9, Shoaib Malik 1 for 21, Raza Hassan 1 for 23 and Hassan Ali 1 for 33 bagged wickets.

Israrullah of Peshawar Region was declared man of the match.

Summarized scores:

Islamabad Region 128-10 in 19.2 overs: (Hasan Ali 35, 20 balls, 2x4s, 3x6s, Sarmad Bhatti 28, 21 balls, 1×4, 2x6s, Kashif Bhatti 2-22, Sohail Khan 2-23, Imran Khan Sr. 2-28, Waqas Maqsood 2-28).

Peshawar Region: (Israrullah 56, 50 balls, 4x4s, 3x6s, Fakhar Zaman 27, 20 balls, 3x4s, 1×6, Muhammad Irfan 2-9, Shoaib Malik 1-21, Raza Hassan 1-23, Hassan Ali 1-33).