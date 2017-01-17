Peshawar airport renovation to be completed by end of 2017: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP): Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmed Tuesday informed the Senate that an amount of Rs.

3 billion has been allocated for the renovation of Peshawar Airport and

it would be completed by end of 2017.

Responding to various supplementary questions during Question Hour,

the minister said earlier, a sum of Rs. 2 billion was allocated for

the project but after PC, the amount was increased to Rs. 3 billion.

A contract has already been awarded and the work would be completed

by end of this year, he added.

He said major expansion and remodelling of terminal building

has been underway since February last year. On completion, it would

provide world class facilities and comfort to the passengers, he

remarked.

To a question, the minister said Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) was implementing the project from its own resources adding that there was no shortage of fund.

To a question, the Minister said the PIA was not purchasing new

aircraft rather tenders were floated for acquiring four wide-body

and four narrow-body aircraft on dry lease.

To another question, Aftab said that total seven offices of Pakistan

Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) were established in FATA while five PBM School for

Rehabilitation of Child Labour and four Women Employment Centres

were also functional.