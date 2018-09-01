Pervaiz, Tareen hope Alvi to win presidential election

LAHORE, Sep 01 (APP):Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervaiz
Elahi Saturday expressed the hope that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf
(PTI) nominated candidate for president Dr Arif Alvi will win
election with a majority vote.
In a joint news conference with PTI senior leaders
including Dr Arif Alvi, Jehangir Tareen and others at his
residence here, the PA Speaker said that independent
members in the Punjab Assembly Jugno Mohsin and Muavia Azam
would also support Arif Alvi in the presidential elections.
To a question, he said that Pakistan Awami Tehreek chief
Dr Tahirul Qadri and senior leader Khurram Gandapur were also
in contact and justice would be provided to the victims of
Model Town tragedy.
Dr Arif Alvi said while addressing the media that Muslim
League (Q) leaders, Ch Shujaat Hussain and Pervaiz Elahi had
assured their support, adding that experience of both leaders
would be beneficial in the politics.
He vowed that he would serve the nation and try to link
all provinces in a strong federation after becoming president.
He thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and the party for
nominating him as the candidate of the president of Pakistan.
To a question, he said the PTI was now at a responsible
position and it would work with the coordination of all
parties to improve the situation of Karachi, adding that
MQM was already in alliance with the PTI whereas the PTI
would take the PPP on board for the betterment of the city.
“We are confident to win the president election with
heavy mandate,” he said.
He also thanked all alliance parties for welcoming him
in the provincial capital.
PTI leader Jehangir Tareen said, on the occasion, that
they were going to Balochistan, Sindh and KPK and the party
was confident that Dr Arif Alvi would win the election with
a margin.
To a question, Tareen in a light mood said an aeroplane
saves time if it is expansive.