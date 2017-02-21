Persistent, constructive efforts for Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace process needed: Tadamichi

APP07-20 ISLAMABAD: February 20 - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Syed Tariq Fatemi in a meeting with the United Nations Secretary Generals Special Representative for Afghanistan Ambassador Tadamichi Yamamoto. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk

ISLAMABAD, Feb 21 (APP):The United Nations Secretary General’s Special Representative (SRSG) for Afghanistan, Tadamichi Yamamoto called on Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs, Sartaj Aziz here Tuesday.
The two sides discussed the emerging situation in Afghanistan and the need for strengthening efforts for enduring peace and stability.
Mr. Yamamoto shared the UN’s vision of making meaningful contribution towards peace and stability in Afghanistan. The Adviser stressed the importance of reaching a politically negotiated settlement as the most viable solution to Afghan conflict.
Both sides agreed on the need of continued and constructive efforts for Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace process.

