Per Capita Income rises to $1,629

ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP): The per capita income in dollar terms
has increased from $ 1,531 in FY 2016 to $ 1,629 in FY 2017.
According to Economic Survey of Pakistan launched by Finance
Minister here Thursday, the main contributing factors for the rise
in per capita income were higher real GDP growth, lower growth in
population and stability of Pak Rupee.
In term of percentage, the per capita income in dollar
terms has witnessed a growth of 6.4 percent in FY 2017 as compared
to 1.1 percent last year.
