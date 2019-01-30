ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP):Sr Representative Pepsi USA Mehmood Khan Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at the PM Office.
Advisor to PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood was also present in the meeting. Meanwhile, Member National Assembly Malik Muhmmad Ehsan Ullah Tiwana also called on the prime minister here at the PM Office.
Pepsi USA’s Sr Rep Mehmood Khan, MNA Tiwana separately call on PM
