ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeem-ul-Haq on Friday said that the incumbent government would ensure people’s welfare oriented legislation for progress and prosperity of the country.
Talking to media person here, he said that National Assembly session on February 18 is very important, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to address the NA session on Monday.
People’s welfare oriented legislation to be enacted for progress, prosperity of country: Naeem ul Haq
