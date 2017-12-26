People’s votes only way to rule country:Talal

ISLAMABAD, Dec 26 (APP):Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry Tuesday said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was very clear in its stance that votes of the people only way to rule in the country.

Talking to PTV, he said all national institutions should work in their constitutional domain as it would be helpful in strengthening the system in the country.

PML-N believed in the supremacy of the law and the constitutions, he said

He said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf should focus on delivering the masses rather waiting for umpire’s finger to come into power.Any political party which gets maximum votes in the elections, has the right to rule the people of the country, he said.

He said the PML-N was talking about justice system based on equality as nobody was above the law.

Former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif presented himself for accountability in respect of the institutions and appeared in the courts.

To a question, Talal Chaudhry said that Pakistan has followed international laws for arranging meeting of Indian spy agent Kulbhushan Jadhav with his family as Pakistan was a signatory of international conventions and United Nations.

Jadhav was involved in carrying out terrorist activities in Pakistan and he had admitted it, he said.

To another question, he said meeting of PTI and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chiefs was to target the PML-N government as Tahir-ul-Qadri’s name was enough for conspiracies.