People’s love keeps me going: PM

MULTAN, Jan 24 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Tuesday said receiving the love from public was a source of strength for him.

“It is the love of people that keeps me going,” the prime minister said here at a ceremony held in connection with launch of Metro Bus Project.

The prime minister had to stop his speech midway as a charged party worker went on cheering the slogan ‘I love you Nawaz Sharif’ for long.

“Your love empowers me and I also have the same sentiments for you,” the prime minister responded to the charged supporter.