People’s interest for camels slaughtering on rise

By Muhammad Aatif Ismail

MULTAN, Aug 31 (APP): Where the sacrifice is holy and noble

practice for Muslims on Eid ul Azha, it becomes more attractive

when citizens slaughter Camels. The slaughtering of the Camels on

this auspices occasion is rising with passage of time in

culturally rich South Punjab.

The Camel herders, who, mostly, live out in scorching desert

heat, pay immense focus on nurture of the animal. Camel is an

important multi-purpose animal that caters the socio-economic

needs of the inhabitants of the deserts and other remote areas of

South Punjab. It is sole bread winner for the poor farmers. There

are about 0.328 million households linked one way or other with

camels production in Pakistan.

Camel meat is largely consumed by the people of rural and

remote areas of the country. As most of the citizens not develop

the taste for its meat. However, the trend is now changing

gradually due to awareness among people about the medicinal

importance of Camel milk.

According to Punjab Livestock Department, over 798000 tonnes

of milk is being annually produced in Pakistan. The trend of

slaughtering Camels on Eidul Azha is increasing steadily.

Mirza Asghar, a resident of Dera Ghazi Khan city, told APP he was

slaughtering Camels on Eid ul Azha for last six years. However,

the camel slaughter is still new for most of the citizens and

attracts crowds, mostly kids and women, to watch an out-of-

routine activity.

Slaughtering Camel is difficult as compared to other big

animals. “I always hire professional butchers and pay handsome,

Rs 12000 to 15000, for slaughter of a camel.”

Similarly, a good number of relatives and friends also used

to approach him for seeking the camel meat.

Like any other child, my kids also enjoy camel ride.

Camels carry a higher price tag. One can buy a camel at a

price ranging from Rs 150,000 to Rs 500,000.

According to Pakistan Tanneries Association, nearly 30,000

camels were usually slaughtered on Eid days. However, the trend

of camel sacrifice was on the rise, it added.

Muhammad Qasim, a camel herder from Layyah, informed that he

had sold five camels this year and waiting for the buyers for the

remaining two. Last year, he had sold three camels only. He hoped

he would sell remaining two Camels in next two days. He informed

that he had strived hard to nurture these animals. Qasim hoped

that he would earn handsome amount this year as the tendency of

Camel sacrifice is increasing among people of Urban areas also.

Another citizen Rana Shafay, resident of district Lodharan

said he bought Cholistani camel on this Eid for the first time in

his life. “Other big animals carried a higher price tag, so I

made up my mind to sacrifice Camel this year Eid.”

District administration Multan has set up a separate market

for sale and purchase of Camels. Nearly 1000 Camels are present

at the sale point near Kidney institute, says a Camel herder

Muhammad Akram. He said, citizens were found more interested in

buying camels this year compared to previous year.

For a long time, the Camel has been the most ignored among

the domestic ruminant in Pakistan, focal person livestock

department Multan Dr Majid told APP. However, during past few

years, resurgence of interest in this specie has been witnessed

in the developed countries of the world due to its milk and meat.

Secretary Livestock and Dairy Development realized this

emerging global demand/trend for Camels and the products and

envisioned a project titled “Prophylactic Measures, Sero-

surveillance of Camel and its milk processing in Punjab”.

Dr Majid informed that the core objective of the project is

to improve production and productivity of Camels through the

improved diagnostics, surveillance and provision of veterinary

care at the door step of the Camel herders. An active

surveillance was conducted in selected 18 districts of Punjab

with reasonable number of camels population. These districts

includes Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Raheem Yar Khan, Rajanpur, DG

Khan, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Bhakkar, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali,

Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Chiniot, Attock and Jehlam.

For this purposes, fecal samples, blood samples, serum

samples, milk sample and skin scrapping samples were collected

for investigation to promote camel production. Dr Majid further

informed that the government formulated special mixture for she-

camels in order to compensate deficiency of mineral. Similarly,

another deworming campaign was also launched to improve health of

the animals and 47139 camels were given doses.

Noted scholar Mufti Ghulam Mustufa Firdosi said that some

citizens have contacted him to get information about sacrificing

of Camels on Eid ul Uzha.

He informed that Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) sacrificed 100

Camels during Hajj. Some Camels were sacrificied by Prophet

(PBUH) Himself. However, most of the Camels were sacrificied by

Hazrat Ali (RA). He added that Camel sacrifice on occasion of

Eid ul Azha was a common practice in Arab countries.