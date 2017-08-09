People will express love for their leader in today’s rally: Rana Sannaullah

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP): Punjab Law Minister Rana Sannuallah on Wednesday said that people will express their love for former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in today’s rally.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the rally is

being arranged by the people on their own will and desire, adding that this was public decision and public opinion cannot be wrong”.

He said that it is purely public rally and it has no link with

the court decision. He said rally is not against anybody but it is people’s desire to show their love for Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Replaying a question, he said they will supervise the security

plan for the rally.

He said that PML-N leadership would receive warm welcome

during rally at GT road as millions of people would join the rally.

Minister further said we will travel Islamabad to Lahore

through GT road within two to three days and in all districts

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will address the public.

He mentioned Muhammad Nawaz Sharif lived in the hearts

of people and no one could diminish that love for him.

People knew the difference between those who are serving them and who are halting smooth journey of progress, he said.

Rana said Imran Khan to refrain doing politics on non-issues

with his daramaz.