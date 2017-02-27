People warmly welcome decision to hold PSL final in Lahore: Sethi

ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP): Pakistan Super League (PSL) Chairman Najam Sethi Monday said the people of Pakistan were warmly welcoming the decision to hold PSL final in Lahore on March 5.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the people were excited on the decision as they wanted sports activities in Pakistan and not to surrender to terrorists.

Najam Sethi said Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had been taking measures to revive international cricket in the country and holding of the PSL final mach in Lahore was a step in that regard.

The PSL final would show national unity as huge number of people would watch it at the stadium, he added.

The PSL Chairman said the foreign players also realized the sentiments of Pakistani nation and after confirmation of two teams, which would qualify for the final, their foreign players would be pursuaded to play the match in Lahore.

He said PTI chief Imran Khan had taken a U-turn even on the PSL final in Lahore. Initially, he had issued a statement in favour of holding the PSL final in Lahore and now changed his stance, Sethi added.