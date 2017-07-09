People visit Mango Festival

MULTAN, July 9 (APP): A good number of people,

including women and children, visited the Mango Festival

here on Sunday.

The three-day mango festival was being organized jointly

by the Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture, the

district government and the Mango Research Institute at

a local marriage club. More than 150 varieties of mangoes,

including 40 foreign varieties, have been displayed

in the event.

The visitors,including Raza Anwar, Sajid Iqbal and Saad

Qureshi while talking to APP expressed their pleasure and

said they were enjoying the event. They added that they had

witnessed many varieties first time and it was very difficult

for them to guess about mango varieties.

Today,the second day of the festival,the organizers had

arranged different programmes, including mango innovative

cutting, mango eating competition, musical chair, face

painting,poster making, humourous speeches,dramas and poetry

session.

While addressing the ceremony, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

University of Agriculture Dr Asif said the festival would

surely help improve exports and growers would be able to

earn handsome returns.

On this occasion, Dr Naseem Labar, Dr Shafqat Saeed,

Shiekh Saeed, Dr Alamgir, Muhammal Ali Raza Sargana and others

were also present.