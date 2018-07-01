People to vote on basis of performance: Marriyum Aurangzeb

LAHORE, Jul 01 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-N

Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Sunday that the

PML-N’s competition was with those who had just

levelled allegations during the last five years.

She added the PML-N had competition with those

who just did politics of containers and sit-ins.

Addressing a press conference here, she said that

election campaign for the constituency NA-127 from where

Maryam Nawaz was contesting general election had been

started and with the grace of Allah Almighty the result

of this campaign would be a success.

She said that PML-N supporters would run this campaign

adding that Hamza Shahbaz had announced that he would run

campaign for Maryam Nawaz.

Marriym Aurangzeb also appealed people to pray for

the complete health recovery of Begum Kuslsoom Nawaz.

The PML-N spokesperson said PTI should tell how much

foreign investment had come in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the

last five years.

She said that loyalties could be changed but people would

just vote on the basis of performance.

Responding to a question, she said: “The PML-N is a

popular party of the country according to national and

international surveys,” adding that the PML-N would participate in

election with full vigour”.

She said the PML-N opponents were frightened of the

PML-N’s popularity and only those people boycotted the poll

who were afraid of defeat or who had failed to perform.