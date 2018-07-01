People to vote on basis of performance: Marriyum Aurangzeb

LAHORE, Jul 01 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-N
Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Sunday that the
PML-N’s competition was with those who had just
levelled allegations during the last five years.
She added the PML-N had competition with those
who just did politics of containers and sit-ins.
Addressing a press conference here, she said that
election campaign for the constituency NA-127 from where
Maryam Nawaz was contesting general election had been
started and with the grace of Allah Almighty the result
of this campaign would be a success.
She said that PML-N supporters would run this campaign
adding that Hamza Shahbaz had announced that he would run
campaign for Maryam Nawaz.
Marriym Aurangzeb also appealed people to pray for
the complete health recovery of Begum Kuslsoom Nawaz.
The PML-N spokesperson said PTI should tell how much
foreign investment had come in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the
last five years.
She said that loyalties could be changed but people would
just vote on the basis of performance.
Responding to a question, she said: “The PML-N is a
popular party of the country according to national and
international surveys,” adding that the PML-N would participate in
election with full vigour”.
She said the PML-N opponents were frightened of the
PML-N’s popularity and only those people boycotted the poll
who were afraid of defeat or who had failed to perform.