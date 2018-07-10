People to vote in favour of PML-N on basis of performance: Khaqan Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, Jul 10 (APP):Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Tuesday claimed that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), would win the forthcoming general election on the basis of development projects and performance.

The PML-N had completed many development projects besides adding 11,000 mega watt electricity to national grid during its five years’ constitutional tenure, he said while talking to a news channel.

The previous government of PML-N had fought the war on terrorism and achieved many success in that regard, he added.

Appreciating the excellent performance of former chief minister Punjab, he said Shehbaz Sharif had accomplished many development project tasks and taken the lead from other provinces.

To a question about water reservoirs, he lauded the initiative of chief justice of Pakistan for depositing funds in the newly established accounts for Bhasha and other dams.

He said that the last government of PML-N had taken the steps for construction of dams including Bhasha, Mohmand and others.

He, however said that there was need to make progress regarding water reservoirs otherwise the country could face trouble in future.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that his party wanted to uphold the supremacy of constitution and rule of law in the country.

About Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf performance, the former prime minister said that the PTI under the leadership of Imran Khan could not streamline the system in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa.

To another question, he said that PML-N wanted to see free, fair and transparent elections adding that his party would emerge a single largest party of this country.